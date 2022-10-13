Metro Roundup: Author honors grandson with book tour during disability history month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tianna Faulkner, Faulkner Communications LLC. Author Phyllis Leyden-Alexander

Author Phyllis Leyden-Alexander is celebrating Disability History Month with an October book tour of her newly released children’s book, “The Adventures in Noahland.”

Leyden-Alexander writes to honor her grandson, Noah, and his mom Naomi Williams for their courage and determination, as her daughter strives for Noah to live his best life, as well as to promote awareness, compassion, and education regarding those challenged with a disability.

Leyden-Alexander introduces her readers to Noahland, a real place where meals received through a tummy tube, leg braces, and therapies are a part of life. He is a likeable kid who enjoys doing the same typical things his peers do, just differently.

"It is my hope that reading this book will result in casual as well as in-depth discussions about children with disabilities," said Leyden-Alexander said. "I hope it will alleviate the awkwardness and discomfort many children (and adults) feel when in the presence of a person with disabilities. I hope that parents and others with children with disabilities or special needs in their lives will be encouraged as they see Noah and his mom focus less on the limitations of what they cannot do and more on the endless possibilities of what they can do."

“The Adventures in Noahland” provides a resource for families when speaking to children about children who are different from themselves because of a disability.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) and Disability History Month, an annual, month-long observance of the history of the disability rights movement, and commemoration of the achievements of disabled people.

As Noah’s grandmother, Leyden-Alexander is constantly amazed by her grandson's many adventures. Leyden-Alexander’s book tour will stop at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute on Oct.15 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.finallyphyllis.org.

