Metro Roundup: United Ability CEO leaves legacy in Birmingham area

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Barry. United Ability CEO Gary Edwards poses with Caroline Hornsby at the Hand in Hand Preschool graduation.

Susan Lee said United Ability CEO Gary Edwards always remembered her daughter Alyssa’s name, from the moment he met her until the day he passed away.

Alyssa has Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes infants to rapidly lose coordination, speech and use of their hands after about 6 months. The people involved with Hand in Hand, a United Ability early intervention program for children with disabilities, walked with Alyssa through her diagnosis and worked with her to help her develop as she grew, Lee said.

Edwards played a large role in that, she said.

“He was never too busy to take time with the kids and with the families he served,” Lee said. “It wasn’t a job for him; it was truly his life’s mission.”

Even when he had surgery, Edwards didn’t pass up a chance to play Santa for the children at United Ability, Lee recalled. His love for people with disabilities extended to every area of his life, she said.

Edwards, a Vestavia Hills resident, died June 5 after 38 years of leading the Birmingham-based United Ability organization.

“He was probably the most honorable man I’ve ever known,” said Meredith Hankins, who works as a speech-language pathologist at United Ability.

Edwards’ passing has had a major impact on the organization, Hankins said. “We are grieving him like a family member.”

When Brian Barksdale first heard of United Ability, he didn’t know much about the organization but encouraged his daughter to take his granddaughter, Caroline, there if she felt they could help her with her cerebral palsy.

The first time he showed up at United Ability, he saw immediately what made it such a special place, and it started with Edwards.

“He didn’t have to say a word. You could see it on his face,” Barksdale said.

Edwards had a passion for helping people with disabilities live meaningful lives, providing early-intervention therapy, other therapies and many more resources for them, Barksdale said. “He always showed a tremendous amount of pride in the staff there.”

Hankins said she would always tell people that she had the best job because she had the best boss, and said he was always open to new ways of helping people, not making more money or a name for himself.

When the iPhone came out, Edwards was convinced it was going to help those with disabilities, Hankins said. He bought an iPad, well before any apps were made to help those with disabilities.

Yet, reflecting years later, Hankins said Edwards’ vision came to pass. Those with disabilities can use an iPad for augmented speech and other needs, she said.

Before he died, Edwards asked Hankins to look into teletherapy, something Hankins said she doubted.

“Guess what I’ve been doing for the past four months,” Hankins said.

Barksdale said Edwards was always looking to the future.

“He was never content with maintaining what we had,” Barksdale said.

Nothing was too small for Edwards, Hankins said. He knew all of her clients and would often call on their behalf to get something done.

Edwards spent time tirelessly advocating for disability rights in Montgomery, as well as making United Ability a state-of-the-art program that serves a large number of people, Hankins said.

Barksdale, the immediate past chair of United Ability’s board, said he remembers going to Caroline’s graduation from the Hand in Hand program. He saw Edwards, in a full suit, on his knees with her, hugging her and smiling with her for a photo.

It was another picture, literally, of Edwards’ commitment to those he served, Barksdale said.

Lee said even for those who haven’t yet come to United Ability, Edwards has already made their life better because of his work.

Edwards changed how people with disabilities are viewed and helped ensure they would have the right and the opportunity to receive an education and get a job, she said. “He showed the whole community that they can do more.”

While Lee said Edwards’ impact on the community as a whole will live on through the staff at United Ability, his legacy is personal for her and her family.

“I was given hope that my child would ...be the best version of Alyssa that she can be,” Lee said. “My family’s life is better because of Dr. Edwards.”