Moonlight Ball presents 165 girls

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Moonlight Ball Committee (LtoR) Melissa and Francis Hagan, Nicole and Fagan Leitner and Kathryn and Maggie Reaves at the Moonlight Ball.

The 2019 Moonlight Ball was held on April 27 at The Country Club of Birmingham, where 165 sophomore girls from Mountain Brook were presented.

The presentees and escorts enjoyed a seated dinner prior to the presentation emceed by JT Nysewander. The girls, escorts and guests then enjoyed dancing to the music of Nashville’s Pop Culture in the East Room, where local shop owner and designer George Jones helped the committee create a whimsical rustic setting.

The Moonlight Ball chairmen were Nicole Leitner, Melissa Hagen and Kathryn Reeves. A committee of Secretary Leslie Allen and Treasurer Donna Coppedge helped make the night a memorable one. Emily Christian secured the band, Ann Jones and Britney Elliott were in charge of boutonnieres and chaperones were organized by Julie Butler and DeDe Moore. Beaty Coleman and Allison Swoger were in charge of decorations, and the dinner and seating arrangements were organized by Lynn Huddle, Mary Carson LaRussa and Mary Virginia Mandell. Kristin Ritter and Laura Hatcher were in charge of the invitations and programs, while Christy Lee and Jennie Brown served as escort chairmen. The presentation was led by Mary Margaret Hendry, Mandi Smith T and Aubree Sledge, and photography and publicity were under the charge of Alison Scott and Lisa Dorough. T-shirts were organized by Aubree Sledge and Janet Anderson, while Leigh Ann Lambert and Laura Sink directed transportation of the presentees and their escorts.

Those presented at the 2019 Moonlight Ball were: Lauren Elizabeth Allemand, Mary Ragon Allen, Madelyn Jane Almer, Campbell, Alice Anderson, Anne Thomas Baird, Madeline Marie Baltz, Aliza Kate Barlow, Mamie Grace Barnard, Margaret Armstrong Belden, Ellie McRae Benck, Kyra Tanya Berger, Ashley Elizabeth Best, Hollen Elizabeth Blalock, Carolyn Campbell Boyd, Katherine Wade Bradford, Mary Gaston Brown, Riley Elizabeth Brown, Caitlyn Ann Burrus, Sally Patton Bussian, Sarah Patton Butler, Katherine Hilda Caine, Julia Caroline Carwie, Elizabeth Ingalls Chapman, Dorothy Jane Christian, Margaret Moore Clapp, Abigail Kirkland Clark, Ryann Patricia Clark, Mary Evelyn Coleman, Mary McLemore Coppedge, Catherine Elizabeth Corley, Marielle Hanson Cornes, Elizabeth Anne Wilkinson Crommelin, Anna Katherine Culhane, Sarah Margaret Currie, Brady Virginia Davis, Abby Marie Davis, Lily Rebecca Davis, Amelia Margaret Dennis, Claire Elizabeth Dennis, Chloe Findlay Dillion, Millie Martin Dorman, Helen Kathryn Dorough, Margaret Foley Doyle, Beverly Belle Drummond, Jane Ryland Elliott, Mary Douglass Evans, Frances Parker Faulconer, Julia Nunes Ferreira, Celie Cross Field, Lilla Caldwell Flake, Payton Elizabeth Flynn, Emma Catherine Fooshee and Martha Camille Fowler.

Also presented were Lillian Sue Gilbert, Kathryn Noel Gorman, Grace Elisabeth Green, Jane Harden Greene, Katelyn Elizabeth Griffin, Francis Eleanor Hagan, Hannah Marie Halpern, Ellis Grace Hamilton, Laurel Kathryn Hand, Mary Winston Parker Hendry, Caroline Elizabeth Herron, Emma Claire Hill, Leila Stafford Horsley, Ella Freeman Horsley, Katherine Allan Howell, Anna Claire Howland, Sarah McCarty Huddle, Olivia Ann Hunt, Mary Mac Illges, Katherine Tracy Jeffcoat, Lauren Claire Jernigan, Mary-Linder Johnson, Kathryn Carlisle Johnson, Virginia Warner Johnson, Catherine Peyton Jones, Mary Carlisle Jones, Ella Elizabeth Kampakis, Emma McRae Karcher,Ann Carlton Keller, Molly Montgomery Keller, Hannah Faith Kelley, Evelyn Austin King, Lillian Walden Knott, Grace Lucille Kohler, Caroline Elizabeth Koleszar, Mary Caroline Kracke, Elizabeth Linton Lambert, Anna Walker Langley, Anne Pearce LaRussa, Elizabeth Absher Lawson, Anna Stewart Lee, Megan Andress Lee, Fagan Wetherbee Leitner, Lillian Agatha Jane LeJeune, Mary Grace Maddox, Isabella Marie Maldia, Leah Adeline Mancuso, Elizabeth Laurie Frances Mandell, Anna Raines Manley, Abigail Stewart Maziarz, Mary Ashley Meadows, Elinor Lawrence Meadows, Anne Neal Moore, Taylor Lee Morris and Raegan and Elizabeth Nichols.

Also presented were Riley Quin Orr, Ella Katherine Parker, Katherine Blair Passink, Ella Grace Perry, Sarah Bibb Petznick, Lillie Campbell Pickard, Lillian Neal Pitman, Jessica Lee Randolph, Margaret McPhearson Reaves, Ava Suzanne Reilly, Olivia Burke Richie, Lelia Stokes Ritter, Elizabeth Anne Robertson, Summer Jane Robinett, Olivia Kerr Robinson, Margaret Addison Ross, Eleanor Kathleen Roth, Emily Karen Russell, Molly McVey Russell, Sarah Kathryn Sanders, Caroline Ellen Savage, Olivia Margaret Schelske-Barker, Grayson Elizabeth Scott, Mary Carolyn Sink, Marechal Elizabeth Sledge, Brooke Taylor Smith, Anne Hubbard Smith, Katherine Lindsey Smith T, Olivia Ann Sproule, Emma Paige Stern, Kennedy Anne Stewart, Evelyn Frances Stutts, Jane Katherine Suttles, Campbell Blaine Swing, Isabel Ray Swoger, Arden Alexandra Tapp, Catherine Raleigh Taylor, Jane Eleanor Thomas, Eleanor Stewart Thompson, Laken Paige Thompson, Catherine Sinclair Turner, Perrin Jennings Upshaw, Sophia Elise Vickers, Ann Clair Tinsley Walton, Forrest Ann Watson, Madison Rachel Weaver, Jessica Marks Weisberg, Lillian Corinne Welch, Lindsay Kathryn Whatley, Kendall Elizabeth Whatley, Falcon Freya Wiles, Emma Kathryn Williams, Frances Carlisle Wilson, Ellison Sims Wilson, Ila Danielle Worthen, Isabelle Clayton Yates and Anna Kate Yeager.

Submitted by the Moonlight Ball Committee