Mountain Brook’s Shook earns Eagle Rank

Douglas W. Shook, III was awarded scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout in October.

Shook is a member of Boy Scout Troop 53, chartered to St. Peter’s Anglican Church in the Vulcan District of the Greater Alabama Council of BSA.

For his Eagle Project, Doug planned and led a group of volunteers in the construction of a Bee Hotel and Pollinator Garden at the Beechwood Road entrance to the Jemison Trail.

Shook has been an active member of Troop 53, holding multiple leadership positions. He is a member of the Coosa Order of the Arrow Lodge.

In the summer of 2021, he completed a 12-day backpacking trek in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of northern New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch, with a crew from Troop 53.

Outside of scouting, Shook is a senior at Mountain Brook High School, a member of the robotics team and active at Church of the Highlands.

--Submitted by Douglas Shook Jr.