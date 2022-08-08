MB alumnae chapter of Kappa Delta presents new officers, awards

× Expand Back row (left to right): Louise Skelton, Keri Windle, Leah Abele, Kathryn Dorlon, Laura Rue, Rosemary Turner.

The Mountain Brook Alumnae Chapter of Kappa Delta recently installed new officers and gave two members awards for their service to the chapter and to the community.

Ashley McMahon received the 2022 Garnett McAdams Deramus Community Service Award. This award is presented to the alumna member who has demonstrated a commitment to service in her community. Ashley’s service includes volunteering as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, fundraising for Embrace Alabama Kids, and serving on the women’s committee for The Wellhouse, a shelter for victims of human trafficking.

Susanne McMillan received the 2022 Elizabeth Nesbitt Simpson Kappa Delta Service Award. This award is presented to the Alumna member who has demonstrated a commitment to Kappa Delta and the Mountain Brook Alumnae Association. McMillan served as the Alumnae Chapter president for two years and was actively involved in the Kappa Delta house renovations at the University of Alabama. She has also helped with fundraising for charitable organizations supported by the Alumnae Chapter and is always willing to provide guidance to other officers of the Chapter.

Officers for 2022-2023 are: