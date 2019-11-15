Mouron wins Jemison Visionary Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Catherine Pittman Smith. Mike Mouron is the 2020 Jemison Visionary Award winner.

“It’s kind of our citizen of the year,” Schilleci said.

And this year, the award is being given to Mike Mouron.

Through his philanthropic organization, the Mouron Family Foundation, he helped pay for the new pedestrian bridge installed in January over Shades Creek on the Jemison Trail. The foundation also sponsors college scholarships for the children of Mountain Brook first responders.

“It’s amazing how much Mike and his family and his family foundation give back to the community,” Schilleci said.

There used to be only stepping stones across the creek, and those were not helpful to many segments of the population. Now, everybody can cross it and enjoy the trail in its entirety.

“When it became evident the city was anxious to build a bridge, the cost of the bridge was coming in above budget,” Mouron said, “so they were looking for someone to sponsor the thing.”

Mouron stepped in and dedicated the bridge to U.S. military members, for whom he has a special place in his heart. He said he doesn’t take their sacrifices for granted.

“I just have a sense of obligation to do what I can for them or in their honor because of the sacrifices they made for me and my family,” he said.

Mouron didn’t serve in the military. After graduating in Mountain Brook High School’s first class in 1968, he attended the University of Alabama and majored in accounting. He then worked as a certified public accountant and chief financial officer for a couple of different companies before starting Capstone Real Estate Investments in the early 1990s.

Capstone specializes in acquiring, renovating and repositioning multi-family, student-oriented housing, Mouron said.

Mouron retired from his full-time position at Capstone in 2012 and divided it into four companies: Capstone Real Estate Investments, Capstone Development Partners, Capstone Collegiate Communities and Capstone On-Campus Management.

His three sons — Drew, Christopher and Lewis — now oversee Capstone’s operations.

Mike Mouron said Lewis proposed the idea of the family foundation funding a college scholarship program for the children of Mountain Brook first responders. It awards 12 to 13 college scholarships annually for children of the city’s firefighters and police officers.

“Any donations we get from any other citizens are earmarked for scholarships to first responders,” Mouron said.

In addition to his philanthropic work, Mouron currently takes on commercial real estate projects around Birmingham, such as the new hotel arising on 18th Street South in Homewood.

But that’s just for fun. Although he doesn’t have to work, he enjoys making an impact.

Overall, Mouron said he feels blessed to be in his position.

“A typical Southern thing is to say, ‘How are you doing?’” Mouron said. “And I generally answer, ‘Better than I deserve.’”

Mouron will be honored at the chamber’s annual luncheon Jan. 30, 2020, at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.