New Horizons program keeping retired minds sharp

× Expand Photo courtesy of UAB New Horizons. Participants in the New Horizons program at Shades Valley Presbyterian Church learn about personalized medicine during a road trip to HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville.

Bob Greene and Carol Schulz haven’t slowed down much in retirement.

Schulz, a retired social worker, likes to cook, read and go to plays. Greene, who practiced law and taught at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, works with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper board and collects stamps and model trains.

But the Highland Park couple also likes to do things together: music, art, travel. And up to three times a week, they head to New Horizons at Shades Valley Presbyterian Church, just outside of Mountain Brook Village. Three mornings a week, men and women of retirement age gather for socializing and to listen to informative speakers. The group, sponsored by UAB’s Integrative Center for Aging Research, also organizes lunches, cultural events, field trips and travel.

Meetings are divided into three terms — fall, winter and spring — and each term costs $92.50, covering the cost of the meetings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon.

Schulz began attending New Horizons about 12 years ago.

“I was first drawn to the programs, which I found interesting and informative,” she said. “Only later did I start participating in the social activities, and then we found friends whom we socialize with outside of New Horizons.”

New Horizons began in 1989 as part of the UAB Special Studies Program, said Steve Rostand, this year’s New Horizons president.

“Members reside in various neighborhoods of the greater Birmingham metropolitan area,” he said “They’re some Alabama natives, and they also come from all over the country.”

Rostand and his wife, Kathy, a past president of the group, have been members since 2013 and 2011, respectively. The Rostands, who live in Mountain Brook, said there about 100-120 members at each meeting.

Many of the members, like Schulz and Greene, never worked at UAB. Others, like the Rostands, are UAB retirees.

“I joined New Horizons soon after retiring,” says Lee Godchaux, a Mountain Brook resident who worked in human resources for UAB. “My brother-in-law introduced me to them. I enjoy learning. As New Horizons covers a variety of topics every semester, I get to learn more about topics I’m interested in as well as subjects that I know nothing about.”

Schulz recalls a program featuring Lilly Ledbetter, the women’s equality activist and namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009.

“She was telling us about her case for equal pay, which had not yet been heard by the Supreme Court,” she recalled. “I was impressed with Ms. Ledbetter, her courage and tenacity in pursuing her case, and I was proud to be able to say that I heard her speak before the case took national prominence.”

Greene, who tagged along with Schulz from time to time before joining New Horizons about four years ago, singles out a program featuring historian Marvin Clemons, who spoke about Birmingham’s Terminal Station. Greene has also presented programs four times for New Horizons. “I liked preparing and discussing those topics,” he said.

The New Horizons topics cover a variety of subjects. Godchaux recalls a recent talk about UAB’s new department dealing with genetic medicine.

“The advances they’re making in curing diseases through genetics is truly remarkable,” he said. “The group is remarkably well-educated, so the questions that come up during the lectures are as fascinating as the lectures themselves. Most of the lecturers also enjoy the challenge of the questions.”

But New Horizons isn’t just about the programs. Members socialize throughout the year.

“We have made many new and good friends through New Horizons,” Kathy Rostand said.

Greene agreed.

“I find that many of our best friends are couples we met at New Horizons,” he said.

In short, it’s a great addition to her retirement activities, Schulz said.

“New Horizons is a source of new information, a way to keep my brain active and a group of good friends and acquaintances,” she said. “In addition, it has become an inspiration for me to know people who remain so active and involved as they age.”

People interested in joining New Horizons can attend a meeting Tuesdays to Thursdays at Shades Valley Presbyterian Church, 2305 Montevallo Road, or by emailing or calling Steve Rostand at srostand@earthlink.net or 205-870- 1916. Cost of the term includes 24 classes, discussions, beverages, snacks and parking