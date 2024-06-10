Redden earns Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Parker Redden

Parker Redden was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on June 16, 2022, and celebrated his accomplishment at a Court of Honor on September 18, 2022.

For his Eagle Scout leadership project, Parker refurbished Gigi’s Cabin and the grounds of the cabin at the Birmingham Zoo as well as painted two bridges at the entrance to the Alabama Wilds exhibit.

He raised over $1,200 dollars for the project and supervised 17 volunteers for a total of 122 hours to complete the project.

As a member of Troop 63, Redden earned 21 merit badges and served as Chaplain Aide, Den Chief, Patrol Leader and Quartermaster. He was inducted into the Order of the Arrow Boy Scout Honor Society.

Redden is the son of Chuck and Britt Redden and is a rising senior at Mountain Brook High School.