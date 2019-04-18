Rendezvous at the Zoo to benefit PreSchool Partners

× Expand Photo courtesy of PreSchool Partners. PreSchool Partners will host its Rendezvous at the Zoo on April 28.

PreSchool Partners will host its second annual Rendezvous at the Zoo event Sunday, April 28, at the Birmingham Zoo.

The event replaces the Food Truck Round Up and Art Show from previous years. Because food trucks have grown so much in popularity, Director of Development Stephanie Pressley said that it was getting harder to sell admissions for people to come by food from food trucks.

“The Birmingham landscape changed, and now there’s a food truck festival every weekend,” she said. “This event is completely different.”

An event for the entire family, the $10 admission fee includes entrance into the Children’s Zoo, unlimited carousel rides, access to the petting zoo, face painting, snow cones and cotton candy. Guests will also enjoy live animal walkthroughs and live music. Full Moon BBQ will be available for purchase, along with a cash bar.

Although there was a downpour of rain during last year’s event, Pressley said they still had a good turnout of more than 100 people.

For more than 24 years, PreSchool Partners has provided quality early education to families in Birmingham who need it most by preparing children ages 2 through 4 and their parents for kindergarten and success in school. Their target neighborhoods are Woodlawn and North Birmingham.

Their goal is to raise $100,000, which will go toward funding its children’s and parent programs. The event will take place from4:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit preschoolpartners.org or call 951-5151.