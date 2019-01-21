Rise Against Hunger with Canterbury, St. Luke’s this month

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Meals will be packed Feb. 10-12 at Canterbury United Methodist Church for Rise Against Hunger.

Each year, Canterbury United Methodist Church, along with St. Luke’s Episcopal, partners with local ministries in food-insecure countries to pack and send off meals that feed children in places such as Honduras, Haiti and Republic of Congo.

The meals, which are served to the children through schools and community centers, will be packed on Feb. 10-12 at the church, said Rachel Estes, director of outreach and missions.

This is the ninth year that the church is holding the event, and every year it receives a donation from Glen Iris Elementary. “Last year they provided us with over $1,900,” Estes said. “Each meal costs 30 cents, so the whole event costs $90,000 to put on.”

The event has grown throughout the years, Estes said. In 2011, the first year that Rise Against Hunger was held, they were able to pack 142,653 meals. For the next five years, each container had 500,000 meals. The last two years they’ve packed 300,000 meals, which is what they will pack this year as well, Estes said.

For those interested in participating physically or financially, Estes said there are a few ways to get involved.

Beginning Jan. 3, anyone can register online at canterburyumc.org. Estes said registration is required in order to participate. For those looking to donate, she said the church will accept checks made out to Canterbury UMC, marked Rise in the memo line.

“Every year we are so blessed with the number of community members who show up for this. … We are grateful for the ways this has become a community tradition,” Estes said.

Canterbury United Methodist Church is located at 350 Overbrook Road.