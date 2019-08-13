Roy wins state tennis tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jane Roy. Pippa Roy, an eighth-grader at Mountain Brook Junior High School, won the G14s Alabama State Closed tennis tournament in Montgomery.

Pippa Roy, an eighth-grader at Mountain Brook Junior High School, won the G14s Alabama State Closed tennis tournament in Montgomery.

She competed in a 32-player field, beating Alabaster’s Lydia Lichlyter 7-5, 6-0 in the final to win her first state championship.

This year Pippa played No. 1 singles for the MBJH tennis team and had an undefeated season. She trains with her mom, Dr. Jane Roy, a retired UAB exercise science professor who played for The University of Alabama on a tennis scholarship.

