Side By Side Community Chorus to host Spring concert

Side by Side Community Chorus will present their Spring concert, Peace, Love & Harmony, on Tuesday, May 14 at 2 p.m. in Canterbury Hall.

From Louis Armstrong andthe Beatles to Simon and Garfunkel, the 80-voice chorus and band will bring nostalgic tunes that the crowd can sing along to.

Cane master Derrick Houston will provide pre-concert entertainment. No tickets are required. Donations are welcomed and will benefit Avondale Samaritan Place.

For more information on the Encore program at Canterbury, visit canterburyumc.org/community/encore-dementia-support.