Smile-A-Mile welcomes 2019 Board of Directors

× Expand Submitted by Savannah Lanier DeRieux Smile-A-Mile’s Executive CommitteeFirst row, left to right: Caroline Little, Angie Cameron Smith, Rosilyn Houston. Second row, left to right: David Knight, Emmett McLean. Third row, left to right: Stephen Armstrong, Scott Price, Lee McKinney. Not pictured: Nancy Goedecke, Crawford Jones, Bill Leitner, Bevelle Worthen.

Smile-A-Mile is excited to welcome the 2019 Board of Directors. Serving on the Board’s Executive Committee are: Angie Cameron Smith, chairman; Caroline Little, vice chairman; Lee McKinney, vice chairman; Bill Leitner, secretary; Scott Price, treasurer; Bevelle Worthen, immediate past chairman; and Stepehen Armstrong, Nancy Geodecke, Rosilyn Houston, Crawford Jones, David Knight and Emmett McLean, at large.

The Board of Directors hosts Smile-A-Mile’s largest annual fundraiser, Red Nose Ball, which will be on Feb. 23 at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel.

Smile-A-Mile’s mission is to provide hope, healing of the spirit and love for the whole family during the childhood cancer journey. Through year-round meaningful and educational programming, Smile-A-Mile helps those in Alabama who are affected by childhood cancer thrive during treatment and the years beyond.

Smile-A-Mile’s home, Smile-A-Mile Place, is located in Birmingham but programs reach families from throughout the state. There is no other organization in Alabama serving this population with fully comprehensive programming for the whole family.

For more information on Red Nose Ball, please contact Savannah Lanier DeRieux: savannah@smileamile.com or visit smileamile.com.

