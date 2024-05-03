Sophomores presented at Moonlight Ball

1 of 5
Photos courtesy of Annie Butrus
Photos courtesy of Annie Butrus
Photos courtesy of Annie Butrus
Photos courtesy of Annie Butrus
Photos courtesy of Annie Butrus
Mountain Brook’s annual Moonlight Ball was held on the evening of April 20 at the Country Club of Birmingham. The event featured 146 sophomore girls who were presented with their escorts.
The entire evening, which included the presentation, dinner and dancing was coordinated by Ball Co-Chairs, Betsy Byars and Elizabeth Yeilding, Treasurer Jana Rome, and Secretary Jackie Woodall.
Design and production of the evening was led by Lisa Costanzo, Jessica Roussel and Mimi Warnock who created a moonlight in the garden theme, incorporating natural elements like moss and greenery and beautiful flowers. The presentation and seating was coordinated by Shannon Spotswood and Richelle Simmons.
Additional committee chairs included: Rhea Pelekis, Stacy Townsend, Mary Glenn Carlton, Christina Powell, Amy Adams, Mary Beyer Lell, Stacy Freeman, Shauna Hard, Kelli Rucker, Caroline Reynolds, Burgin Franks, Meredith Robbins, Sidney Clapp, Meg Krawczyk, Annie Butrus and Tiffany Polmatier.
The presentees included:
- Mary Hadley Adams
- Polly Jane Allbritton
- Jordan Grae Askenazi
- Annabelle Lynn Avery
- Marianna Cooper Wales Avery
- Emily Biggs Baird
- Addison Shae Bazemore
- Mia Juliana Bernal
- Margaret Haygood Bittick
- Caroline Reagan Black
- Ava Ruth Borland
- Paula Marques Branch
- Caroline Buchanan Brand
- Anna Catherine Brown
- Caroline Abigail Bruner
- Hayden Cottle Bruser
- Ella Ryan Burke
- Kathryn Lamar Burns
- Julia Hamilton Butrus
- Virginia Katherine Byars
- Abby Marie Canterbury
- Mary Grace Carlton
- Olivia Faye Carns
- Alice Martin Clapp
- Lexi Anne Cohn
- Leyden Elizabeth Comer
- Julia Linden Costanzo
- Eleanor Lyons Couch
- Caroline Marie Courtenay
- Emma Ann Craig
- Allison Marie Creutzmnann
- Adelaide Helen Dapkus
- Katherine Elizabeth Dean
- Sarah Neal DePiano
- Mary Clayton Dixon
- Noelle Amelie Dupont
- Lia Duvdevani
- Eleanor Elizabeth Bagby
- Grace McCray Faust
- Mary Carlon Feagin
- Elizabeth Burgin Franks
- Kinleigh Byars Freeman
- Josephine Dean Gagliano
- Reese Clare Gardner
- Sarah Jane Garner
- Cecelia Kathleen Gee
- Lola Jayne Ginham
- Graham Jackson Glaze
- Sara McGee Green
- Elizabeth Tracy Halpern
- Mildred Martin-Marshall Hard
- Lauren Ann Hassig
- Olivia Leigh Hazelrig
- Sarah Elizabeth Henderson
- Madelyn Grace Herrera
- Sophie Ann Hicks
- Merrill Wilkes Hines
- Mary Evelyn Hitch
- Heidi Dale Hollingsworth
- Mary Grace Hubbard
- Audrey Rose Irby
- Caroline Laine Kelley
- Juliette Flowers Kendrick
- Emily Virginia Krawczyk
- Mary Florence Lacy
- Eleanor Frances Lassiter
- Isabelle Montgomery Lawrence
- Evelyn Genevieve Lee
- Elizabeth Davis Lell
- Isabel Grace Lessa
- Rebecca Grace Lewis
- Adeline Marie Little
- Caroline Elizabeth Lobdell
- Katelyn Noelle Long
- Mary Margaret Malatesta
- Kate Bradley Martin
- Sadie Laurel Martin
- Marcelle Megan Medo
- Kelsey McCarley Moorer
- Marcella Grace Morgan
- Charlotte Katherine Morrow
- Marianna Jaye Murray
- Julia Ruen Naftel
- Gwendolyn Grace Newell
- Abigail Alston Norris
- Elizabeth Daria Ortis
- Katherine Alina Ortis
- Piper Mitchell Pate
- Samantha Bevin Payne
- Lalah Ann Peagler
- Lillian Sarah Pelekis
- Anne Mae Peterson
- Alexandra Holland Phillips
- Madeline Camille Plowden
- Claudia Paige Polmatier
- Barrett Emory Poole
- Mary Harbin Porter
- Elizabeth Ann Powell
- Sara Clark Powell
- Graham Leigh Prater
- Reagan Rebecca Rape
- Mary Bains Reynolds
- Camden Piper Rhodes
- Adeline James Rice
- Anna Blair Richards
- Ava Sophia Robbins
- Elizabeth Ann Roberson
- Claire Catherine Robicheaux
- Macey McMillan Robinson
- Lauren Glover Roche
- Nicole Paola Rodriguez Barrantes
- Kathryn Lucille Rome
- Anna Mardre Rucker
- Anna Katherine Russom
- Baillie Caroline Scott
- Frances Charlton Scott
- Samantha Mallory Settle
- Anna Katherine Shea
- Leighton Brooke Siegel
- Margaret Ruth Simmons
- Lexi Elaine Smith
- Georgia Mercer Spotswood
- Caroline Allison Springer
- Georgia Jayne Stuckey
- Avery Joyce Suess
- Janie Kate Thomas
- Hollis DeLany Thomasson
- Frances McGlasson Townsend
- Ella Caroline Trotter
- Anna Burch Seibels Vaughn
- Mallory Anne Walker
- Haydin Perry Walters
- Emily Kathryn Wedell
- Mary Catherine Widener
- Bergen Parker Wilkinson
- Clark Irene Wilkinson
- Madeline Ellis Williams
- Anne Hardy Wilson
- Lilly Christine Witcher
- Elizabeth Oliver Wood
- Isla Elizabeth Wood
- Tessa Lance Woodall
- Eva Jane Worthen
- Evelyn Paylor Yeilding
- Bethany Li Yin
-Submitted by Annie Butrus
From left: Tessa and Jackie Woodall, Jana and Kate Rome, Gigi and Betsy Byars and Evie and Elizabeth Yeilding.