Sophomores presented at Moonlight Ball

Mountain Brook’s annual Moonlight Ball was held on the evening of April 20 at the Country Club of Birmingham. The event featured 146 sophomore girls who were presented with their escorts.

The entire evening, which included the presentation, dinner and dancing was coordinated by Ball Co-Chairs, Betsy Byars and Elizabeth Yeilding, Treasurer Jana Rome, and Secretary Jackie Woodall.

Design and production of the evening was led by Lisa Costanzo, Jessica Roussel and Mimi Warnock who created a moonlight in the garden theme, incorporating natural elements like moss and greenery and beautiful flowers. The presentation and seating was coordinated by Shannon Spotswood and Richelle Simmons.

Additional committee chairs included: Rhea Pelekis, Stacy Townsend, Mary Glenn Carlton, Christina Powell, Amy Adams, Mary Beyer Lell, Stacy Freeman, Shauna Hard, Kelli Rucker, Caroline Reynolds, Burgin Franks, Meredith Robbins, Sidney Clapp, Meg Krawczyk, Annie Butrus and Tiffany Polmatier.

The presentees included:

Mary Hadley Adams

Polly Jane Allbritton

Jordan Grae Askenazi

Annabelle Lynn Avery

Marianna Cooper Wales Avery

Emily Biggs Baird

Addison Shae Bazemore

Mia Juliana Bernal

Margaret Haygood Bittick

Caroline Reagan Black

Ava Ruth Borland

Paula Marques Branch

Caroline Buchanan Brand

Anna Catherine Brown

Caroline Abigail Bruner

Hayden Cottle Bruser

Ella Ryan Burke

Kathryn Lamar Burns

Julia Hamilton Butrus

Virginia Katherine Byars

Abby Marie Canterbury

Mary Grace Carlton

Olivia Faye Carns

Alice Martin Clapp

Lexi Anne Cohn

Leyden Elizabeth Comer

Julia Linden Costanzo

Eleanor Lyons Couch

Caroline Marie Courtenay

Emma Ann Craig

Allison Marie Creutzmnann

Adelaide Helen Dapkus

Katherine Elizabeth Dean

Sarah Neal DePiano

Mary Clayton Dixon

Noelle Amelie Dupont

Lia Duvdevani

Eleanor Elizabeth Bagby

Grace McCray Faust

Mary Carlon Feagin

Elizabeth Burgin Franks

Kinleigh Byars Freeman

Josephine Dean Gagliano

Reese Clare Gardner

Sarah Jane Garner

Cecelia Kathleen Gee

Lola Jayne Ginham

Graham Jackson Glaze

Sara McGee Green

Elizabeth Tracy Halpern

Mildred Martin-Marshall Hard

Lauren Ann Hassig

Olivia Leigh Hazelrig

Sarah Elizabeth Henderson

Madelyn Grace Herrera

Sophie Ann Hicks

Merrill Wilkes Hines

Mary Evelyn Hitch

Heidi Dale Hollingsworth

Mary Grace Hubbard

Audrey Rose Irby

Caroline Laine Kelley

Juliette Flowers Kendrick

Emily Virginia Krawczyk

Mary Florence Lacy

Eleanor Frances Lassiter

Isabelle Montgomery Lawrence

Evelyn Genevieve Lee

Elizabeth Davis Lell

Isabel Grace Lessa

Rebecca Grace Lewis

Adeline Marie Little

Caroline Elizabeth Lobdell

Katelyn Noelle Long

Mary Margaret Malatesta

Kate Bradley Martin

Sadie Laurel Martin

Marcelle Megan Medo

Kelsey McCarley Moorer

Marcella Grace Morgan

Charlotte Katherine Morrow

Marianna Jaye Murray

Julia Ruen Naftel

Gwendolyn Grace Newell

Abigail Alston Norris

Elizabeth Daria Ortis

Katherine Alina Ortis

Piper Mitchell Pate

Samantha Bevin Payne

Lalah Ann Peagler

Lillian Sarah Pelekis

Anne Mae Peterson

Alexandra Holland Phillips

Madeline Camille Plowden

Claudia Paige Polmatier

Barrett Emory Poole

Mary Harbin Porter

Elizabeth Ann Powell

Sara Clark Powell

Graham Leigh Prater

Reagan Rebecca Rape

Mary Bains Reynolds

Camden Piper Rhodes

Adeline James Rice

Anna Blair Richards

Ava Sophia Robbins

Elizabeth Ann Roberson

Claire Catherine Robicheaux

Macey McMillan Robinson

Lauren Glover Roche

Nicole Paola Rodriguez Barrantes

Kathryn Lucille Rome

Anna Mardre Rucker

Anna Katherine Russom

Baillie Caroline Scott

Frances Charlton Scott

Samantha Mallory Settle

Anna Katherine Shea

Leighton Brooke Siegel

Margaret Ruth Simmons

Lexi Elaine Smith

Georgia Mercer Spotswood

Caroline Allison Springer

Georgia Jayne Stuckey

Avery Joyce Suess

Janie Kate Thomas

Hollis DeLany Thomasson

Frances McGlasson Townsend

Ella Caroline Trotter

Anna Burch Seibels Vaughn

Mallory Anne Walker

Haydin Perry Walters

Emily Kathryn Wedell

Mary Catherine Widener

Bergen Parker Wilkinson

Clark Irene Wilkinson

Madeline Ellis Williams

Anne Hardy Wilson

Lilly Christine Witcher

Elizabeth Oliver Wood

Isla Elizabeth Wood

Tessa Lance Woodall

Eva Jane Worthen

Evelyn Paylor Yeilding

Bethany Li Yin

-Submitted by Annie Butrus

From left: Tessa and Jackie Woodall, Jana and Kate Rome, Gigi and Betsy Byars and Evie and Elizabeth Yeilding.