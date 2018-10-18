St. Francis Xavier Tamale Sale coming Nov. 16–18

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church will be hosting its annual tamale sale again on Nov. 16-18. Each year they make and sell hundreds of tamales.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church is bringing its annual tamale sale back the weekend before Thanksgiving.

From Nov. 16 to 18, members of the church’s Hispanic Ministry will set up in the church kitchen and parish hall to sell tamales by the dozen, half dozen or individual ones.

St. Francis Xavier members make chicken, beef, pork and cheese tamales by the hundreds in the days leading up to the sale and continue through the weekend in order to keep up with sales. The sale will be open 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for preorder pickups and walk-up sales.

Last year, the church held only a one-day sale and had a series of other events for the Hispanic Ministry in December, but this year it returns to the weekend format.

The tamales are $16 for a dozen, $8 for a half dozen and $2 for one. The proceeds are used in various parts of the Hispanic Ministry, such as its youth programs.

The church staff recommends preordering so they can be sure to prepare enough tamales for your order. To preorder, call the church office prior to Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. St. Francis Xavier is located at 2 Xavier Circle and the church office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

Visit sfxbirmingham.com for more information.