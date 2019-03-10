Village2Village race draws hundreds

1 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
The Village2Village Run was held in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
2 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Kim Bell, Marisa Polk, Andy Pender and Francie Gardner prepare for the Village2Village 7.5K and 10K runs. The Village2Village Run was held in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
3 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Todd and Ann Marie Harvey at the Village2Village Run in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
4 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Kim Benner, Amanda Soong and Jamie Trimble in Lane Parke prior to the start of the race. The Village2Village Run was held in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
5 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Jon and Walker Graham prepare to participate in the Village2Village Run on March 9, 2019.
6 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Rodney Overstreet and Shannan Easter showed their St. Patrick's Day spirit at the Village2Village Run.
7 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Mary Harlin and Rebecca cheered on runners with cowbells at the Village2Village Run on March 9, 2019.
8 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Runners pick up their materials prior to the Village2Village Run on March 9, 2019.
9 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Platinum Pilates provided a warmup for racers at the Village2Village Run in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
10 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Platinum Pilates provided a warmup for racers at the Village2Village Run in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
11 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Racers participate in a warmup on the streets of Lane Parke. The Village2Village Run was held in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
12 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch takes a picture of the Chick-fil-A cows dancing. The Village2Village Run was held in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
13 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
The "Village People" showed up for the Village2Village Run in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
14 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
The Chick-fil-A cows pose at the starting line. The Village2Village Run was held in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
15 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Runners pass the starting line in front of the Grand Bohemian during the Village2Village Run on March 9, 2019.
16 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
The Village2Village Run was held in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
17 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
The Village2Village Run was held in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
18 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
The Village2Village Run was held in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
19 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
The Village2Village Run was held in Lane Parke on March 9, 2019.
An early start didn’t deter runners from the Village2Village Run in Lane Parke on March 9. Hundreds of racers and a “herd” of Chick-fil-A cows showed up for the 7.5K and 10K races’ 7:30 a.m. start.
Race participants had a Pilates warm-up and visited vendor tents within Lane Parke prior to the race. The start and finish was in front of the Grand Bohemian Hotel, with the course winding through Mountain Brook.
After the race, participants enjoyed music, carnival games, kids’ activities and refreshments such as chocolate-dipped strawberries and mimosas, as well as awards for the top finishers.