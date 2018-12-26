ZooLight Safari lights up Birmingham Zoo

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson ZooLight Safari was held this year Dec. 7-9, 14-23, 26-31 at the Birmingham Zoo. × 2 of 16 Expand × 3 of 16 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson ZooLight Safari was held this year Dec. 7-9, 14-23, 26-31 at the Birmingham Zoo. × 4 of 16 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson ZooLight Safari was held this year Dec. 7-9, 14-23, 26-31 at the Birmingham Zoo. × 5 of 16 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson ZooLight Safari was held this year Dec. 7-9, 14-23, 26-31 at the Birmingham Zoo. × 6 of 16 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson ZooLight Safari was held this year Dec. 7-9, 14-23, 26-31 at the Birmingham Zoo. × 7 of 16 Expand × 8 of 16 Expand × 9 of 16 Expand × 10 of 16 Expand × 11 of 16 Expand × 12 of 16 Expand × 13 of 16 Expand × 14 of 16 Expand × 15 of 16 Expand × 16 of 16 Expand Prev Next

Throughout the month of December, the Birmingham Zoo has held its annual ZooLight Safari event, where people from near and far could come to see the zoo dressed in colorful lights.

Tons of family fun awaited attendees, from a carousel ride to sitting on Santa's lap to a hot chocolate bar. There was even a train ride to take families across the whole zoo, showing off the different light-up animal figures.

ZooLight Safari will hold its last few nights from today through Dec. 31. Get tickets at birminghamzoo.com/2018/11/09/zoolight-safari-2018.