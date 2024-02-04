3 Spartans chosen for all-state football team

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) carries the ball in a game against Gardendale on Oct. 27, 2023, at Gardendale High School. Photo by James Nicholas. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook offensive lineman Watts Alexander (61) blocks Parker defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman (9) in a game at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Oct. 13, 2023. Prev Next

Following an 8-4 season in 2023, three Mountain Brook High School football players were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state team.

Running back Cole Gamble and offensive lineman Watts Alexander were named to the first team, while linebacker William Grier McDuffie earned a selection on the second team.

Gamble was named a first-team running back for the second consecutive year, after putting up another season of spectacular numbers. As the lead back for the Spartans, he piled up 2,671 all-purpose yards and scored 31 touchdowns, despite being the focal point of every opposing defense. He eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards and averaged 170 yards per game on the ground.

Alexander, the Spartans’ senior left tackle, allowed a single sack on the year in 191 pass attempts. He helped pave the way for that dominant running attack as well.

McDuffie was one of the top tacklers in all of 6A, piling up 140 tackles on the year. He also added eight tackles for loss, five sacks and a pair of interceptions for a Mountain Brook defense that surrendered 17 points per contest.

Mountain Brook advanced to the second round of the playoffs in 2023, beating Buckhorn in the first round and giving eventual state champion Clay-Chalkville a scare in the second round, as the Cougars held on for a 17-13 win.

The Spartans posted a 5-1 record in Region 5 play, falling only to Parker, which claimed the region title. The Spartans also pitched three straight shutouts to begin region play in September.

Mountain Brook faced four 7A teams in non-region action, beating two of them (James Clemens and Hoover).