Altamont Head of School elected to SAIS Board of Trustees

Altamont School Head of School Cecil Stodghill has been elected to the Board of Trustees of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS).

The organization provides industry-leading accreditation, resources and professional programs for 390 member schools, representing a quarter-million students in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

“SAIS has a unique and essential mission in supporting the work of independent schools in this region—many in the Birmingham area,” Stodghill said. “I am honored and humbled to join such great peers and colleagues in service.”

Stodghill joined The Altamont School in 2022, after extensive experience in independent schools as a teacher, coach and administrator. The three-year SAIS board term, starting this month, is an exceptional opportunity for him to share that experience, which includes service to The Doane Stuart School, Providence Day School, Academy Prep Foundation, Berkeley Preparatory School and the McCallie School in his native Chattanooga, Tennessee.

--Submitted by Sean Flynt, The Altamont School