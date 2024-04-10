Altamont runners chosen for North-South All-Star teams

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sean Flynt, The Altamont School

Altamont School runners Laura Spann and Harris Strang have been selected for the 2024 North-South All-Star Cross Country teams.

Both joined the varsity cross country team as seventh graders. Together, they have earned six All-State honors, seven All-Section honors, and helped their teammates bring home one state championship and two state runner-up trophies.

“As students, athletes and leaders, Laura and Harris have been instrumental in creating a culture of excitement and success in Altamont’s running program,” said Altamont Latin teacher and coach Jamie Rediker. “This selection to the 2024 All-Stars is a well-deserved recognition for all of their hard work and achievements in distance running over the years.”

Spann and Strang will compete at the eighth annual North-South All-Star races in Montgomery July 15-19.

-Submitted by Sean Flynt, The Altamont School