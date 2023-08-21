Altamont School begins new school year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sean Flynt

The Altamont School’s Class of 2024 greeted families as they arrived for the first day of school Aug. 18.

The 380 new and returning students found renovated facilities and new spaces to gather outdoors on the school’s wooded 28-acre campus atop Red Mountain. They also met new staff in biology, Latin, English, math, geography and student assistance counseling.

An entirely new staff in the office of College Counseling will maintain and build upon the school’s tradition of sending 100% of graduates to colleges and universities throughout the nation.

Altamont’s 2022-23 academic year set a high bar for achievement. The school is the defending state champion in three track and field sports, and section or area champion in several others. Altamont Theatre—part of an extensive arts program—returns to the stage this fall with A Chorus Line after earning statewide Best in Show honors last year for its production of Legally Blonde.

Head of School Cecil Stodghill, starting his second year at Altamont, made a promise that certainly seemed within reach during the high-energy welcome assembly. “This will be your best year of school ever, and more so because we’ll be together.”

-Submitted by Sean Flynt