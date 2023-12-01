Altamont School Orchestra to premiere work by Stephanie Ann Boyd

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sean Flynt

The Altamont School Orchestra will premiere a new contemporary work as part of the school’s Winter Concert Dec. 6. Band and Orchestra Director Landon Rogan said Altamont represents Alabama in the 50-school consortium that commissioned “Four Future Memories” by contemporary composer Stephanie Ann Boyd.

The Michigan-born, Manhattan-based composer writes melodic music about women’s memoirs and the natural world for symphonic and chamber ensembles. Her work has been performed throughout the U.S. and has been commissioned by musicians and organizations in 37 countries.

Boyd developed the The 50 State String Orchestra Project to give youth ensembles an affordable experience of classical music commissioning. Rogan specifically requested arrangement of the resulting work for full orchestra in addition to Boyd’s arrangement for string orchestra. So, in addition to premiering the work in Alabama, Altamont’s musicians will be the only ensemble in the nation performing this arrangement.

“This has been an incredible opportunity for Altamont Orchestra students to experience contemporary music written by a living, working composer,” Rogan said. “Stephanie Ann Boyd’s beautiful piece of music has really challenged these students, and they have grown tremendously learning it.”

Altamont’s Orchestra will perform works by Edvard Grieg and Soon Hee Newbold in addition to “Four Future Memories." The Winter Concert also will feature performances by Altamont’s Sixth Grade String Ensemble and Upper School Jazz Band. The free public concert will begin at 6 p.m. in Altamont’s Cabaniss-Kaul Center for the Arts.

--Submitted by Sean Flynt, The Altamont School