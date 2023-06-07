Altamont senior class accepted to more than 100 colleges and universities

×
Photo courtesy of the Altamont School
The Altamont School’s Class of 2023 were accepted to more than 100 universities and colleges.
The 56 graduates of The Altamont School’s Class of 2023 were accepted to more than 100 universities and colleges, and will matriculate at 38. Congratulations, Knights!
Here is a list of colleges where the students were accepted with the number of acceptances in parenthesis
- Appalachian State University (4)
- Auburn University (24)
- Bates College
- Baylor University (5)
- Belmont University
- Birmingham-Southern College (3)
- Boston College
- Brandeis University
- Bryn Mawr College
- Carleton College
- Case Western Reserve University (2)
- Centre College
- Colgate University
- College of Charleston (3)
- College of William and Mary
- Connecticut College
- Dartmouth College
- Davidson College (2)
- Drew University
- Drexel University (4)
- Eckerd College
- Elon University (5)
- Fordham University (3)
- Franklin & Marshall College
- Furman University (2)
- George Washington University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Hampton University
- Howard University (2)
- Indiana State University
- Lafayette College (2)
- Louisiana State University (3)
- Loyola University Chicago
- Loyola University New Orleans
- Marquette University
- Methodist University
- Miami University
- Millsaps College
- New York University
- Northeastern University
- Oberlin College
- Occidental College
- Ohio State University
- Penn State University
- Purdue University
- Rhodes College (6)
- Rice University
- Roanoke College R
- ose-Hulman Institute of Tech. (2)
- Saint Louis University
- Samford University (5)
- Savannah College of Art & Design (2)
- Scripps College
- Sewanee: University of the South (5)
- Skidmore College
- Southern Methodist University (4)
- Spelman College
- St. John’s College (Annapolis)
- St. Olaf College
- SUNY College of Environmental Science
- Temple University (3)
- Texas Christian University (5)
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Tufts University (2)
- Tulane University
- Union College
- University of Alabama (14)
- University of Alabama at Birmingham (12)
- University of Alabama at Huntsville (5)
- University of California
- Irvine University of California Los Angeles (2)
- University of California, San Diego (2)
- University of Central Arkansas
- University of Chicago
- University of Colorado Boulder (4)
- University of Connecticut
- University of Florida
- University of Georgia (2)
- University of Kansas
- University of Kentucky
- University of Maine
- University of Maryland, Baltimore Co.
- University of Maryland, College Park (3)
- University of Michigan (4)
- University of Mississippi (8)
- University of Montevallo
- University of North Carolina, Asheville
- University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (2)
- University of Notre Dame (2)
- University of Pennsylvania (2)
- University of San Diego
- University of South Alabama (2)
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville (2)
- University of Virginia (2)
- University of Washington
- University of Wisconsin (2)
- Virginia Military Institute
- Wake Forest University (3)
- Washington University in St. Louis (2)
- Wesleyan University
- Western Washington University
- Wofford College
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
*Bold = matriculation
--Submitted by Sean Flint