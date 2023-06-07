Altamont senior class accepted to more than 100 colleges and universities

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Altamont School

The Altamont School’s Class of 2023 were accepted to more than 100 universities and colleges.

The 56 graduates of The Altamont School’s Class of 2023 were accepted to more than 100 universities and colleges, and will matriculate at 38. Congratulations, Knights!

Here is a list of colleges where the students were accepted with the number of acceptances in parenthesis

Appalachian State University (4)

(4) Auburn University (24)

(24) Bates College

Baylor University (5)

Belmont University

Birmingham-Southern College (3)

Boston College

Brandeis University

Bryn Mawr College

College Carleton College

Case Western Reserve University (2)

(2) Centre College

Colgate University

College of Charleston (3)

College of William and Mary

Connecticut College

Dartmouth College

Davidson College (2)

Drew University

Drexel University (4)

(4) Eckerd College

Elon University (5)

(5) Fordham University (3)

(3) Franklin & Marshall College

Furman University (2)

George Washington University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Hampton University

Howard University (2)

(2) Indiana State University

Lafayette College (2)

Louisiana State University (3)

Loyola University Chicago

Loyola University New Orleans

Marquette University

Methodist University

Miami University

Millsaps College

New York University

Northeastern University

Oberlin College

Occidental College

Ohio State University

Penn State University

Purdue University

Rhodes College (6)

Rice University

Roanoke College R

ose-Hulman Institute of Tech. (2)

Saint Louis University

Samford University (5)

Savannah College of Art & Design (2)

(2) Scripps College

Sewanee: University of the South (5)

(5) Skidmore College

Southern Methodist University (4)

Spelman College

St. John’s College (Annapolis)

St. Olaf College

SUNY College of Environmental Science

Temple University (3)

Texas Christian University (5)

(5) Thomas Jefferson University

Tufts University (2)

(2) Tulane University

Union College

University of Alabama (14)

(14) University of Alabama at Birmingham (12)

(12) University of Alabama at Huntsville (5)

(5) University of California

Irvine University of California Los Angele s (2)

s (2) University of California, San Diego (2)

University of Central Arkansas

University of Chicago

University of Colorado Boulder (4)

(4) University of Connecticut

University of Florida

University of Georgia (2)

University of Kansas

University of Kentucky

University of Maine

University of Maryland, Baltimore Co.

University of Maryland, College Park (3)

University of Michigan (4)

University of Mississippi (8)

(8) University of Montevallo

University of North Carolina, Asheville

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (2)

(2) University of Notre Dame (2)

(2) University of Pennsylvania (2)

(2) University of San Diego

University of South Alabama (2)

(2) University of Tennessee, Knoxville (2)

University of Virginia (2)

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin (2)

Virginia Military Institute

Wake Forest University (3)

(3) Washington University in St. Louis (2)

(2) Wesleyan University

Western Washington University

Wofford College

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

*Bold = matriculation

--Submitted by Sean Flint