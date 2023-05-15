Altamont student earns National Merit Scholarship

× Expand Wesley V. Sudarshan. Photo courtesy of The Altamont School.

Altamont School senior Wesley V. Sudarshan has earned a prestigious National Merit Scholarship, joining only 2,500 students nationwide—35 in Alabama—in the honor.

Sudarshan and fellow Altamont students Sid Doppalapudi, Pranav Goli and Lila Mitchell were named National Merit Finalists this winter, but Sudarshan was surprised by his selection for the scholarship.

“I think my progress in debate really stood out to the committee,” he said.

His success in that pursuit has earned him many other honors since the seventh grade, including multiple trips to the National Speech and Debate Tournament. He will return to the tournament with teammate Goli in June, before applying his $2,500 National Merit Scholarship to studies at the University of Pennsylvania starting this fall.

Sudarshan also played tennis for Altamont, helping his team earn multiple championships. Looking back on that and his other experiences in the close-knit community, he expressed thanks for “Altamont, my friends, teachers and family who have helped me along the way.”

The Altamont School is one of the nation's premiere independent schools for students in grades 5-12. For 50 years, Altamont’s rigorous academic requirements, leadership education, athletic opportunities and personalized college search program have given students outstanding preparation for higher education and professional leadership. One-hundred percent of graduates are accepted into four-year colleges and universities.

-Submitted by Sean Flynt, Director of Communications at The Altamont School