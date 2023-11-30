Altamont student honored as Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sean Flynt/The Altamont School. Ethan Hill was honored by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Alabama Chapter at its National Philanthropy Day event on Nov. 3.

Altamont School eighth grade student Ethan Hill was among the nine individuals and organizations honored by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Alabama Chapter at its National Philanthropy Day event on Nov. 3.

Hill earned the Bill Moran Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award, in recognition of his six years of service to homeless people. What began as a simple act of buying supplies with money he got for Christmas has grown to become Ethan’s Heart, a nonprofit organization that serves much of Birmingham with the help of volunteers and donors.

The Altamont School nominated Hill for the honor.

“Ethan is the perfect representation of all that is Altamont, and Bill Moran would have been so pleased that he received this award in his name,” Altamont Director of Advancement Stephanie Brooks said.

“Bill was a true believer in youth, education and philanthropy,” she said of the legendary Birmingham fundraiser who established the St. Vincent’s Foundation. “Ethan excels in all areas every day. We are very proud of him and his accomplishments.”

As he accepted the honor, Hill acknowledged an audience of people who share his passion for philanthropy and who are helping him on his path. “I know this work is from people like you, my parents, the school I go to, friends,” he said. “It’s a collective effort from everyone around me.”

Another member of the Altamont family, Kathryn W. Miree, joined Hill among the Association of Fundraising Professionals honorees by earning the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham Outstanding Professional Advisor honor. Miree’s extensive service includes acting as board chair for the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, the United Way and The Altamont School, where she and Ben Miree established the C. Kyser Miree Center for Ethical Leadership.

– Submitted by Sean Flynt, The Altamont School.