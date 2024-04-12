Altamont students earn regional writing honors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sean Flynt, The Altamont School

Altamont School students have earned 18 of the top awards and 15 honorable mentions in the regional level of the prestigious Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Since 1923, the Scholastic Awards have recognized some of Americas most celebrated artists and writers while they were teenagers. This year’s submissions were reviewed and recognized by a panel of creative professionals, and awarded for its outstanding merit in originality, skill, and the emergence of personal voice and vision.

Wiregrass Writing Project at Troy University, in partnership with the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, presented the honors, which include three Gold Key awards and 15 Silver Key awards. Winners of the Gold Key awards automatically advance to national competition, with results to be announced in June.

Gold Key

The Pocket Watch (Leaf Marcus)

Don't use Public Lands for Private Harm (Aaditya Raval)

Backstabbed (Autumn Eberle)

Silver Key

Time Crunch! (Grace Albright)

Stains (Juda Maha)

Stillness (Juda Maha)

Malaysian Girl (Juda Maha)

"Hard Work" (Elliot Townsend)

"Lava" (Elliot Townsend)

We Used to Meet at the Barn (Leaf Marcus)

I REMEMBER... (Madison Goldberg)

Multiple Worlds Cause Many Shenanigans! (Matt Del Pino)

Live, Laugh, Love (Marie Cox)

Cats and Dogs (Arman Sultan)

Aircraft On The Course! (Aubrey Deneke)

A Tasty Threat To The World (Aubrey Deneke)

Ball is Life (Aaradhya Vedre-Kyanam)

The Elemental Trials (Jackson Shah)

Honorable Mention