Altamont Students Qualify for National Speech and Debate Tournament

Altamont School debaters Serena Blutter and Johnny Stumpff have qualified for the 2024 National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) Tournament. The pair will compete in the policy category at Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa, in June, debating fiscal redistribution policy in the United States alongside 6,700 debaters from 1,500 schools.

This is the latest in a season of significant debate honors for Altamont students. Stumpff and Parker Denson qualified for the Tournament of Champions at the University of Kentucky in April. Will McLain was named First Speaker and champion of the Middle School Lincoln-Douglas division of the 39th Annual Stanford University Debate Invitational.

--Submitted by Sean Flynt, The Altamont School