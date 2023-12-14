Altamont Theatre earns top state honors

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Altamont School The cast of The Altamont School’s award-winning production of A Chorus Line

The Altamont School’s Theatre Program earned top state honors in Alabama’s Walter Trumbauer High School Theatre Festival Dec. 4-5. The group advanced to the state stage after earning multiple honors in district competition, including Best In Show for the school’s production of "A Chorus Line." The new statewide honors include:

State Titles

Best In Show, Group Acting: Jeremy Doster, Travis Franklin, Lilith Dyson and Kirstan Davie (Directed by Callen Hoke).

1 st Place, Varsity Duet, Comedic Musical Theatre: Kirstan Davie and Johnny Stumpff (Directed by Reid Watson).

Superior Medal

Group Musical: Katie Soong, Jeremy Doster, Bea Connell, Lilith Dyson, Callen Hoke, Parker Denson, Watts Yancey, Caitlin Cornelius, Braxton Quinney, Ali LeJeune, Lucine Carsen, Tylan Floyd, Olivia Vanlandingham, Kirstan Davie and Kaavya Karthikeyan (Directed by Mr. Watson)

Varsity Solo Musical Theatre Comedic: Lilith Dyson

Intermediate Solo, Musical Theatre, Dramatic: Kaavya Karthikeyan

Varsity Solo Acting Dramatic 1900-1974: Jimmy Sears (Directed by Reid Watson)

Varsity Duet Classical Acting: Lucine Carsen and Jeremy Doster (Directed by Emma McLain)

Intermediate Solo Musical Theatre Pre-1980: Kaavya Karthikeyan (Directed by Reid Watson).

Intermediate Solo Musical Theatre Pre-1980: Caitlin Cornelius

Varsity Solo Musical Theatre Pre-1980: Kirstan Davie

Medal of Excellence

Varsity Solo Musical Theatre, Pre-1980: Lilith Dyson

Intermediate Solo, Musical Dramatic 1980-2016: Johnny Stumpff

Novice Duet Acting, Dramatic: Ali LeJeune and Tylan Floyd (Directed by Braxton Quinney)

Novice Duet Acting, Dramatic: Sanjana Gaddamanugu and Madison Comer (Directed by Gregg Weaver)

Group Acting: Braxton Quinney, Watts Yancey, Lucine Carsen, Olivia Vanlandingham and Caitlin Cornelius (Directed by Gregg Weaver)

Group Acting: Valeria Blanco, Mitchell Hughey and Sanjana Gaddamanugu (Directed by Tylan Floyd)

Varsity Duet Acting, Dramatic: Lucine Casen and Jimmy Sears (Directed by Watts Yancey)