Annual Ranger Run held at BWF

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools. Brookwood Forest Elementary students take part in the annual Ranger Run.

Brookwood Forest Elementary School held its annual Ranger Run in October.

The school’s event was themed “Rangers 24/7,” and students ran a lap that started on the field and represented day time. They ran around and through obstacles like a haystack, foam pit and a see-saw. Next, they ran into the gym, where there was a night-themed loop with neon lights and various indoor obstacles.

Each grade had the chance to participate, and the run concluded with Doodles for every student.

Students decorated glow-in-the-dark stars that were displayed on the gym wall for the indoor portion of the lap. The individual stars displayed together embodied the school’s mantra of “many trees, one forest.”

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.