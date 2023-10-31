Annual Ranger Run held at BWF

Brookwood Forest Elementary School held its annual Ranger Run in October. 

The school’s event was themed “Rangers 24/7,” and students ran a lap that started on the field and represented day time. They ran around and through obstacles like a haystack, foam pit and a see-saw. Next, they ran into the gym, where there was a night-themed loop with neon lights and various indoor obstacles. 

Each grade had the chance to participate, and the run concluded with Doodles for every student.

Students decorated glow-in-the-dark stars that were displayed on the gym wall for the indoor portion of the lap. The individual stars displayed together embodied the school’s mantra of “many trees, one forest.”

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.