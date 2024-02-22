ASFA National Merit Finalist from Mountain Brook

× Expand Julia Downs. Photo courtesy of Katie Roach Dudley.

Nine Alabama School of Fine Arts seniors were recently named as National Merit Finalists including one from Julia Downs of Mountain Brook, who is in the Math-Science Specialty Department at the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

Downs qualified as a National Merit Finalist from among more than 1.3 million entrants nationwide who took the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.This is the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The academically talented high school seniors selected now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships worth $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to have advanced to the Finalist level of the competition. About half of the Finalists will win a National MeritScholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.