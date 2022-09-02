Barlow finalist for superintendent of the year

× Expand 0714 dicky barlow Mountain Brook City Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow has been announced as a finalist for the 2023 Schneider Alabama Superintendent of the Year award. He will be recognized at the School Superintendents of Alabama Fall Conference in October.

Dr. Barlow was named Superintendent of the Year for District 5 which is one of nine districts statewide. School Superintendents of Alabama interview each finalist and announce the state’s overall winner on Nov. 1.

“Dr. Barlow’s ability to lead our school system with a heart of service and drive for continuous growth allows our students, teachers and staff to reach their full potential on a daily basis,” Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education President, Jeffrey Brewer, said.

Dr. Barlow has served as Mountain Brook’s Superintendent since 2009. He was Assistant Principal at Mountain Brook High School from 1996-2001 before being named the school’s Principal (2001-2009).

For more information on Mountain Brook Schools, visit mtnbrook.k12.al.us

--Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook City Schools