Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow is the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year.

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September.

The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School Superintendents of Alabama Fall Conference.

Barlow was named Superintendent of the Year for district 5 which is one of nine districts statewide. The district includes 15 school systems and the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

“This is a tremendous honor and would not be possible without the work of all of our teachers, staff members, students and incredible family and community members,” Barlow said. “I want to congratulate each of the finalists as well for the outstanding jobs they are doing in their school systems and communities.”

Barlow has served as Mountain Brook’s superintendent since 2009. He was assistant principal at Mountain Brook High School from 1996-2001 before being named the school’s principal (2001-2009).

“Dr. Barlow’s ability to lead our school system with a heart of service and drive for continuous growth allows our students, teachers and staff to reach their full potential on a daily basis,” Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education President Jeffrey Brewer said.

Per the SSA website, the Alabama Superintendent of the Year competes at the national level to become one of four nationwide finalists; represents Alabama at the AASA: The School Superintendents Association National Conference on Education in February; and is honored at a luncheon during the SSA Legislative Conference in Montgomery.

Schneider Electric provides the winner with a Superintendent of the Year ring and travel expenses to the National Conference.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook City Schools