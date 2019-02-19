Annual BWF PTO event raises funds for facility projects

× Expand Submitted by Kathleen Woodry. Caption: Money raised from A Night for the Forest will be used for various school projects, including new audio-visual equipment in the auditorium.

On Friday, Feb. 1, Brookwood Forest Elementary's Ranger PTO held "A Night for the Forest.”

The event was held at Regions Park for the second year. Guests enjoyed cocktail hour as they looked at approximately 150 silent auction items before retiring to the ballroom for dinner and the live auction.

The evening was a wonderful success with 250 people in attendance. The money raised during the auction will be used for various projects at the school including new audio-visual equipment in the auditorium.

