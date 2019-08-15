Brookwood Forest begins new school year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lauren Wallace. Brookwood Forest Elementary held a back-to-school picnic Aug. 11.

Parents and students enjoyed meeting Mrs. Crossno at the PTO Back-To-School Picnic in the Forest held at Ranger Park Aug. 11. It was the perfect kickoff to a fun-filled few days.

On Aug. 12, BWF rolled out the red carpet for kindergarten orientation. The new Rangers were able to check out their classrooms before a band of sixth grade rock stars whisked them away for a VIP tour. Following the orientation,newcomers gathered for their own special welcome and tour hosted by their BWF classroom buddies.

But that’s not all. Later that day, all BWF students were invited to the annual Meet the Teacher event. This gave Rangers and their families the perfect opportunity to visit their classrooms before the first day of school. Ranger Up! BWF is ready for an exciting year.

Submitted by Lauren Wallace.