BWF class donates books to local NICU

Mrs. Eleanor Walker's second grade class at BWF is currently studying economics. The class completed a small “market day” to learn about producers and consumers of tangible goods. Students have also studied the importance of paying others for completing a service, such as a cleaning service or veterinarian.

They have also focused on developing empathy in the way we think about and act towards others.

To merge the two concepts, each student in the class provided a service to their community/family to raise money towards an outreach effort organized by the Magic City Literacy Council (MCLC), a nonprofit educational organization in Birmingham.

Mrs. Walker's second grade class provided new families at UAB hospital’s NICU with a brand new baby book library (along with an infographic on best practices for developing early literacy with baby). MCLC has called this community effort “Books for Babes.” The students will get to be a part of something that affects families right in their own city.

