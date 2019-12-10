BWF students map Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lauren Wallace. Second-graders at Brookwood Forest Elementary used recycled materials to make an interactive map of Mountain Brook.

Second-graders at Brookwood Forest Elementary School took their mapping skills to the next level by designing a mini Mountain Brook. Each second grade class worked to research a village within Mountain Brook, identify landmarks within the village and reconstruct these landmarks with recycled materials.

Students then assembled their villages within Mountain Brook on a large tarp using cardinal directions and a coordinate grid. QR codes linking to augmented reality videos were created by students to make the village interactive for all participants. Visitors were able to scan QR codes that were placed on landmarks to learn more about the landmark and receive directions to navigate to another landmark in Mountain Brook.

Submitted by Lauren Wallace.