Ranger FC competes at nationals

Photo courtesy of Emily Smith. Lilly Turner, Adele Palmer, Martha Mae Smith, Lorelai Wei, Gabrielle LaMontagne and Kate Sims comprise Ranger FC.

A group of fifth grade girls from Brookwood Forest Elementary School—Lilly Turner, Adele Palmer, Martha Mae Smith, Lorelai Wei, Gabrielle LaMontagne and Kate Sims—have been playing soccer together since kindergarten.

They play competitive club soccer, futsal and as Ranger FC in the National 3v3 Live tournaments. Coached by two of the fathers, they competed in tournaments throughout the state during the summer and made it to regionals in Decatur, where they played and beat a boys team. Their success qualified them for the 3v3 National Championships held Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in Memphis, Tennessee.

They entered nationals ranked second in the nation behind Oklahoma City. Ranger FC is “ranger ready” every day and in every way! We are proud of their grit and determination on and off the field. They are true BWFamily!

Submitted by Emily Smith.