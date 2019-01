× Expand Submitted by Kathleen Woodry Landon Elsberry, Lilly Weiss, Hadley Hessler and Blake Dickerson were part of BWF’s annual holiday program.

On Dec. 14, Brookwood Forest Elementary held its annual holiday program featuring students from kindergarten, first grade, second grade and third grade. There were two performances showcasing their talents. Parents, staff and family watched as they performed and sang on stage. Submitted by Kathleen Woodry