Cherokee Bend working to build city's first inclusive playground

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lizzie Inzer. Joseph Inzer, 6, a student at Crestline Elementary with Spastic Paraplegia Type 47, plays at an inclusive playground in Birmingham. The playground committee at Cherokee Bend Elementary School is raising funds to build the first inclusive playground in Mountain Brook.

Creating a place where everyone belongs means making an environment inclusive — where individuals feel welcomed, valued and included — but oftentimes marginalized people are excluded in certain environments like an elementary school playground.

Audrey Paisley, a fourth grader at Cherokee Bend Elementary School, is wheelchair bound and doesn’t have many options during recess. However, she does have many nice and caring friends that spend time playing with her.

A year ago, Paisley wrote a persuasive essay for class, so touching that it moved the principal to have her read it to the PTO.

A portion of the essay read: “Imagine if you were in a wheelchair and wanted to play on the playground, but you couldn’t. If you were me, you would feel sad watching your friends play on the playground equipment without you. You would want to play with them. We should have a wheelchair accessible playground. You might think it’s a lot of money, but don’t worry. It would be worth it to make people in a wheelchair happy.”

Paisley’s mother, Kim, posted her daughter’s opinion piece on Facebook and there was a general outcry of support and requesting to do what was possible to make playground renovations happen now.

“So many parents were moved by Audrey’s story and started reaching out to the PTO,” said former PTO president Kristi Chopin. “The playground had been brought up and we knew it would be a project in the future but Audrey persuaded us that we needed to do something now. And not just a shiny new playground, but a playground where everyone felt like they belonged.

“We want it to show the loving and supportive community that they have,” said incoming PTO president Patricia Craft.

“While the laws have been written to handle some issues concerning handicap accessibilities and to be compliant for people with disabilities, the playground is not one of them the law is required to uphold,” she said.

Families at Cherokee Bend have raised $300,000, but need another $100,000 to meet their goal. The hope is to raise the funds this school year so that the renovations can be completed over next summer.

Cherokee Bend Principal Brannon Aaron said that while the playground is ADA compliant, the current playground leaves very few options for Paisley to participate with peers.

“We are extremely grateful to our playground donors for making this dream a reality,” Aaron said. “We are so excited to have a playground that is accessible to all of our students.”

The playground may be at Cherokee Bend, but will benefit the entire community. Crestline mom Lizzie Inzer's son, Joseph, also needs an inclusive playground. They currently have to go downtown to find a playground that works for him. She has been campaigning for an inclusive playground in Mountain Brook for years.

“It’s weighed heavily on my mind — the parks have never been fully open to the restrictions of children with special needs,” Inzer said. “To hear chatter now about the new park is very exciting. The children are being seen in a more visible way than they ever have been.”

Inzer said having an inclusive playground in Mountain Brook would be a blessing and that her main goal for the new park is making sure it is accommodating to all abilities.

GameTime, a playground supplier out of Fort Payne is the contractor of Chief playground. It will be a fun play-place for all ages and stages. It could also be used for birthday parties, family days, or on weekends.

Craft said that the missing piece now is community engagement and corporate sponsorships.

“Please help us complete this project and set the bar for future playgrounds so that no student will ever feel left out at recess,” she said. “Sponsorship opportunities would have a lasting impact, just like the park could hold a lasting impact for the students in the Mountain Brook community.”

Aaron said that the students are buzzing with excitement about the new playground.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of our Playground Partners who are helping to make this dream a reality,” he said. The Chiefs are leaders that deserve a “place where everyone belongs.”

For sponsorship levels or to make a donation, visit chiefpto.com.