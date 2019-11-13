Cherokee Bend holds writing celebration

× Expand Photo courtesy of Anna Gresham. Third graders at Cherokee Bend Elementary School held a writing celebration Oct. 23.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, third graders at Cherokee Bend Elementary School celebrated their learning with a writing celebration. Students first learned all the important parts of narrative writing, including how to make an entertaining beginning, how to add dialogue that is important to the story and how to describe the action as well as tell how the characters think and feel.

They finished the unit by following all steps of the writing process to create a final copy of a personal narrative, complete with title page and illustrations. Family members, faculty and staff were invited to listen to the students read their stories and share their learning.

Each class had a different theme: Mrs. Austin’s class had Bedtime Stories and wore their pajamas and had milk and cookies while reading their books; Mrs. Davis’ class became Mountain Book Creamery and they read stories and enjoyed ice cream; Mrs.Helms’ class welcomed their guests into a Halloween-themed room with Spooky Tales - Come and Read our Boo-ks!; and Mrs.Kirk’s class transformed into Starbooks and students served coffee and stories to their guests.

Submitted by Kim Hutchens.