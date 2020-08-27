Dudley named assistant principal at CBE

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Carla Dudley has been hired as Cherokee Bend Elementary School’s new assistant principal. Dudley comes from Brookwood Forest Elementary school where she taught fourth and fifth grade for the past eight years.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education approved the hiring of Carla Dudley as Cherokee Bend Elementary School assistant principal on July 21.

Dudley is a veteran educator who has spent the past eight years teaching fourth and fifth grade at Brookwood Forest Elementary School. She will now work alongside Cherokee Bend third-year principal Sandy Ritchey to lead the Chief community.

“I am beyond excited to join Cherokee Bend, and honestly I am experiencing a myriad of emotions,” Dudley said. “However, I am most certain I feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to learn, serve, lead and even leap to new heights alongside this Tribe.”

Dudley started her education career in 2001 in Shelby County, where she taught fourth grade and served as reading coach during a decorated 11-year tenure at Oak Mountain Intermediate School. Dudley was the 2010-11 Shelby County Teacher of the Year and was named the University of Montevallo Outstanding Alumna for Teacher Leadership in 2012.

Dudley earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, master’s degree in instructional leadership and education specialist degree from Montevallo. She also received a master’s of education in English as a second language from UAB.

“With 19 years of experience in a variety of school systems and settings, Carla will strengthen who we are and what we do as leaders and learners,” Ritchey said.

Since joining Mountain Brook Schools in 2012, Dudley has taken on a variety of leadership roles across the system. She has worked with the Institute for Innovation, Institute Planning Committee and Diversity Committee. She also won a district performance award for her outstanding contribution to the school community during the 2018-19 academic year.

Dudley and her husband, Iverson, reside in Hoover with their two children, Iverson “Austin” and Carsyn McKenleigh.

“Carla is loyal and committed to our Mountain Brook students and community,” Ritchey said. “I am proud to have her serve our families at Cherokee Bend Elementary.”

Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.