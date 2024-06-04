Sharing a love of soccer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Summer Summers. Cherokee Bend Soccer Camp Charlie Screws, left, and James Summers spent two afternoons each week this spring leading an after-school soccer clinic for Cherokee Bend Elementary students.

Cherokee Bend sixth graders James Summers and Charlie Screws both enjoy playing soccer, and they came up with an idea to teach younger kids how to play the game.

The boys, who both play club soccer for Alabama FC, already practice together after school and decided to use that time and their knowledge of the game to teach soccer to Cherokee Bend students in the Extended Day Program.

Summers said they met with Cherokee Bend Principal Brannon Aaron and Assistant Principal Carla Dudley the Monday after spring break to have a brainstorming session.

“Mrs. Dudley and I were blown away by the effort they put into their presentation and their desire to mentor these young learners,” Aaron said. “We asked them to come back with something more formalized, and they came to the next meeting with a presentation and an advertising flier.”

After receiving approval, Summers and Screws began holding the first after-school, student-led soccer clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They were also allowed to borrow the school’s equipment instead of having to purchase their own.

“It was such a fun process to watch them come up with a plan and present it to Mr. Aaron and Mrs. Dudley,” said Summer Summers, James’ mom. “They worked so hard on it on their own, and I am so impressed with the support Mr. Aaron and Mrs. Dudley have shown them along the way.”

The classes were held on Tuesdays for kindergarten and first graders, while Thursdays were for second and third graders. For about an hour each day, the boys taught drills and passing and had a scrimmage. Each day could have anywhere from four to 12 participants.

“Tuesdays were their favorite, because it is a younger group of kids,” Summer Summers said. “I think the third graders challenge them a little more, which will be a memory at some point.”

Aaron said the boys not only teach specific soccer skills but, more importantly, serve as role models, “instilling enthusiasm and confidence in each of the students in their program.

We are incredibly proud of these inspiring young men and the impact they are making at Cherokee Bend. I’ve been impressed to see the heart they have for those kids.”

When asked what they learned from their teaching experience, the boys both agreed that “some of the kids weren't as well behaved as others, and that kids aren’t very good listeners sometimes.”

James Summers said that not many kids at Cherokee Bend are playing soccer, and they want to encourage them to do so. He said this experience taught him how to create a business and how to handle younger kids.