Crestline Circle of Friends week welcomes athletes

Photos courtesy of Jessica Thuston. Members of The Exceptional Foundation basketball team at Crestline Elementary. Photos courtesy of Jessica Thuston. Crestline Elementary fifth-grader Betsy Pringle (right), a member of the Lakeshore Force power soccer team, and Crestline special education teacher Erica Lee.

Crestline Elementary celebrated Circle of Friends week in late January with a wonderful lesson and message on inclusion in sports. Sixth-graders were treated to a visit from The Exceptional Foundation’s basketball team.

The Exceptional Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to serve individuals with special needs. Students played in groups with and against the EF team, and they all competed in a 3-point shooting contest together. At the end, the EF “Backstreet Boys” put on a special dance performance for students.

Crestline fifth-graders were introduced to “power soccer” by coaches and players from The Lakeshore Foundation’s team Lakeshore Force. Power Soccer is the first competitive team sport designed specifically for power wheelchair users. Athletes’disabilities include quadriplegia, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy and others.

The game is played in a gym on a regulation basketball court. Two teams of four players attack, defend and spin-kick a soccer ball in a skilled and challenging game. One of Crestline’s own students, fifth-grader Betsy Pringle, is a member of Lakeshore Force and demonstrated her skills to her classmates.

Submitted by Jessica Thuston.