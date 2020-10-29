Crestline Elementary follows safety protocols, welcomes new teachers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Crestline Elementary School welcomes 12 new faculty members for the 2020-21 academic year. Bottom left to top right: Cayla Hood, Kate Snow, Louise Price, Matt Grainger, Kelsey Manley, Ashley Erwin, Kristin Seitz, Olivia Spurlock, Lindsay Donahoo and Erin Cain. Not pictured: Morgan Passman and Melissa Crawl.

It’s a new year with new beginnings at Crestline Elementary. We have new faces and spaces to make Crestline “Cougar Strong” again during the 2020-2021 school year.

Our administration has worked hard to make accommodations throughout the school to make it safe for all students. Each teacher is building community in the classroom to create an environment that is ideal for the children.

We have added touchless water bottle fillers and plexiglass dividers in classrooms.

There are new teacher workspaces for staff to utilize while specials are going on in their classroom.

There is a new sick room for students.

There are multiple non-physical procedures as well, with grade-specific entrance doors and new dismissal plans.

The most exciting additions this school year are the teachers. We have added 12 new faculty members:

Kindergarten: Olivia Spurlock and Kristin Seitz

Second grade: Erin Cain

Third grade: Kate Snow and Kelsey Manley

Fourth grade: Melissa Crawl

Sixth grade: Matt Grainger and Ashley Erwin

Speech-Language Pathologist: Morgan Passman

SPED Case Manager: Lindsay Donahoo

Spanish: Louise Price

Physical Education: Cayla Hood

Crestline Elementary is excited to have students back in the hallways.

Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.