Crestline Legobots/Lord of the Fries win top honors at Battle of the Brook

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith Caption: CES Legobots/Lord of the Fries won top honors in robot design and robot performance at the Battle of the Brook FIRST LEGO League tournament on Dec. 1.

On Saturday, Dec. 1, Crestline Elementary hosted the Battle at the Brook which was the regional tournament for FIRST LEGO League. Eleven teams from around the state, even some from as far as Mobile, competed for top honors and advancement to state in three categories: core values, robot design and performance, and project.

Crestline is proud that our team, the Crestline Legobots/Lord of the Fries, led by coaches Heather Phillips, Taylor Core and Judilyn Brooks, competed successfully and won top honors in robot design and robot performance. They also earned a spot in the state competition being held on March 2 in Huntsville.

The competing team is comprised of fifth and sixth graders: Nate Sartelle, Win Graphos, Joseph Spencer (head gamer), Mason Gregory, and Harrison Dobbins, Billy Flowers, Blake Cook (head gamer), Malcolm Portera and Charles Townsend.

They have worked really hard to achieve this level of attainment and are very excited to compete against the other 35 top teams in the state on March 2. If they do well in Huntsville, they could earn a spot to compete in the Global competition from April 17 to 20 in Houston.

