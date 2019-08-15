Crestline Welcomes New Faculty

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Thuston. Pictured from left to right: Amanda Malachowski, Chrissy Johnson, Emily McGuire, Sarah Nance, Amy Dern, TeAndria Ellis, Renee McMinn, Arneatra Keith, Beth McKinley, Kathryn Hill, Christy Christian.Not Pictured: Patrick Mack, Derrick Hooks, Katie Meyerpeter, Jameesha Moore.

Fifteen new teachers, administrators and staff joined the Crestline Elementary faculty this fall. They include new teachers inkindergarten, second grade, sixth grade, enrichment, special education, art and more. The school is also excited to welcome anew principal this year, Christy Christian.

Submitted by Jessica Thuston.