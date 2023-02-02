Hecker earns Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fredericka Hecker. Sam Hecker

Sam Hecker, a member of Boy Scout Troop 320, was awarded the rank of Eagle on June 14 by the Vulcan District, Greater Alabama Council.

For his Eagle Project, he led 21 volunteers in the construction of a hammock hangout consisting of three hammocks and three hammock chairs for the Mountain Brook Baptist Church’s Early Learning Center’s playground. The Hammock Hangout gives the preschool and church an area for small groups to enjoy the playground, visit, and hold small meetings

and classes.

Sam has been active in Troop 320 since he crossed over to Boy Scouts after receiving the Cub Scout Arrow of Light. He has held leadership positions in his troop as a Patrol Leader, Librarian, Historian, Quartermaster Aide and Bugler and completed thirty-five merit badges.

Hecker is a junior at Mountain Brook High School where he plays trumpet in the Mountain Brook High School Marching Band and concert band.

– Submitted by Fredericka Hecker.