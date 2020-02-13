INCubatoredu students deliver pitches

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Brooke Hawkins. Mountain Brook High School students in the INCubatoredu class pitched their ideas in January. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Brooke Hawkins. Mountain Brook High School students in the INCubatoredu class pitched their ideas in January. Prev Next

On Jan. 30, Mountain Brook High School hosted MVP Pitch Night for the INCubatoredu class. The class is an elective offered through the business department and is open to high school juniors and seniors.

The INCubatoredu class consists of four teams with a wide range of startup business ideas. Each team has developed a focused experiment to test their riskiest business assumptions. These experiments are called Minimum Viable Product, or MVP, Tests.

The four teams presented their MVP Pitch to the INCubatoredu panel of sharks in hopes of receiving advice and funding. Following are a list of teams in order of appearance and funding received.

LearnEDU

Members: Annya Evans-Martinez, Garrett Huddleston, Lawton Miller, Wade Roberts

Mentor: Richard Brock, CEO, OnBoard Search; Founder, LawFit

Funding Received: $5002.

Smart Shades

Members: Max Calloway, Alex Gauld, Hagan Stephens, Braxton Wetzler

Mentor: Kim Lee, Founder/CEO, Forge

Funding Received: $2503.

Mentor Mindset

Members: Holt Bashinsky, Sarah Margaret Currie, Will Krueger, Edward Reed

Mentor: John Sciarabba, CEO, Alden Systems

Funding Received: $498.704.

Seat Fleet

Members: John Curtis Gray, Carey Hereford, Richman Priestley, Stephen Woodry

Mentor: Eleanor Estes, CEO, Tech Providers, Inc.

Funding Received: $500

The sharks for this event were: James Childs, Maynard Cooper; Key Hudson, Regions Bank; and Grantland Rice, Cobbs Allen. The advice and funds received will be used to test the market to see if there is a demand for their product/service. The event was held at the Mountain Brook High School library from 5:30-7 p.m.

There will be a final pitch event in April at Innovation Depot where teams can ask for funding to develop their product/service. Funding for teams at pitch nights are made possible by community members like you. All donations for INCubatoredu can be made through www.tinyurl.com/INCdonation. If you would like to know more about INCubatoredu, or find ways to get involved, contact Brooke Hawkins at hawkinsb@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.

Submitted by Brooke Hawkins.