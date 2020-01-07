Kindergarten enrollment begins Jan. 24

× Expand Staff photo Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook Schools kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-21 school year opens Jan. 24.

Mountain Brook Schools on Jan. 24 will open kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-21 school year. To enroll, students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 2.

Enrollment is a two-step process that families can begin by visiting the school district website, mtnbrook.k12.al.us, to create an online student account and enter the child’s demographic information. Families also will be able to pay for kindergarten items such as supplies and field trips.

The online component should be completed before attending on-site enrollment at the child’s future elementary school from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Feb. 5: Mountain Brook Elementary

Feb. 12: Cherokee Bend Elementary

Feb. 19: Brookwood Forest Elementary

Feb. 26: Crestline Elementary

Families will need to bring two proofs of residency to complete on-site enrollment. MBS requests a property deed, closing disclosure or current signed lease agreement and the most recent utility bill for the residence in the name of the parent enrolling. If the child’s siblings are currently enrolled in MBS and the family residence has not changed, proof of residency is not required.

Families also will need to supply the child’s certified birth certificate—or other proof of age— and certificate of immunization. A social security card isn’t required but can be provided.

For more information, families can call the office at the school where they are enrolling their child.