MBCSF approves largest ever grant

The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation Board of Directors approved the largest grant to Mountain Brook Schools in the foundation’s 30-year history at a recent MBCSF board meeting.

A total of $514,983 will be given from the foundation to help the school system grow in the areas of library enhancement, technology, and professional development.

“The work of the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation is critical to the success of our school system and this display of generosity will help us continue to effectively grow our student’s educational experience not only this year but for years to come,” MBS Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said.

Executive Director Rachel Weingartner and Board President Key Husdon lead the foundation’s efforts to support the school system through various annual giving campaigns and events, like the Give180 Campaign.

–Submitted by William Galloway